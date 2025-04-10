Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 82,649 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,649 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BOX by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,037 shares of company stock worth $2,414,639. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

BOX Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

