Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.16 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unum Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 392,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Unum Group Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of UNM opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

