Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $18,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.66 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

