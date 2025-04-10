Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Talos Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,147,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,437,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 1,965,187 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,001,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOK

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.