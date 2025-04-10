Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

