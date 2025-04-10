Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,465,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,497,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,975,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,114,000 after purchasing an additional 129,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 759.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,462,000 after buying an additional 727,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Webster Financial Stock Up 11.7 %

WBS stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.