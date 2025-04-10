Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $75.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $2,309,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $247,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8,897.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 155,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 153,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $29,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.