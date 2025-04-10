Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $227,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on R

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.