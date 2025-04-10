Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 525.50 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 529.36 ($6.76), with a volume of 689667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552.50 ($7.06).

Safestore Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 693.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 earnings per share for the current year.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a GBX 20.40 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,928.68 ($12,686.79). Also, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £359,450 ($459,302.33). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

