Samuel N. Borgese Sells 1,898 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $20,802.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at $234,434.40. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

