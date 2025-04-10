Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

