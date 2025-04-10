SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $84,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $260.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.51 and a 200 day moving average of $253.77. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The company has a market capitalization of $319.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

