Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 6763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Sappi Stock Up 12.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.