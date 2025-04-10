Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:SAV traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.55 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,514,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 1.25. Savannah Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

