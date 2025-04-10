Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lifted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

