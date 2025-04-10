Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 255.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

