Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,458 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $51,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 227,945 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 360,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 241,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 8,606,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,201,844. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

