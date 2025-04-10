Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 14,059 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $517.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $582.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.12 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

