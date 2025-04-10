Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 93,992 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,974,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $176,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,074,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $18,007,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 242,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

SLF stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.5876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.