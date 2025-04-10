Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,627 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $49,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.