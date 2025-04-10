Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $61,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in CGI by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CGI by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 96,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CGI by 19.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $5,081,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $122.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

