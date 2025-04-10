Scotia Capital Inc. Has $24.32 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,173 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.