Scotia Capital Inc. Has $240.01 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,722,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,658,361 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $240,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $14.09 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

