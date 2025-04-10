Scotia Capital Inc. Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $186.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

