Scotia Capital Inc. Has $55.77 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $265.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

