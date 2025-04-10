Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $88,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $364.64 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

