Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $945.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $962.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $881.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

