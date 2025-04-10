Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,003,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $562.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- First Solar Stock: What’s Fueling the Early April Rally?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Analysts Boosted United Airlines Stock Ahead of Earnings
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Dave & Buster’s Stock: A Short-Squeeze PLAY for Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.