Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 12,908 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $751.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $712.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $840.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

