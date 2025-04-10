Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 185,745 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185,745 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

