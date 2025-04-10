Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $47.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -2.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

