Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 11.6 %

STX stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

