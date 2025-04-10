Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $9,359,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

