Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 21,653,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 9,052,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £119.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.70.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($59,800.66). Insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

