SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

