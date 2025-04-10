SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.55. SelectQuote shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 245,518 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SelectQuote

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

