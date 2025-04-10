Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $112,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after buying an additional 1,326,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Semtech by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $177,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,764.70. This represents a 35.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $905,394 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

