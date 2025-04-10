Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $79.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $905,394. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $10,556,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,609,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,172,000 after purchasing an additional 114,999 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

