ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

ServiceNow (TSE:NOW – Get Free Report) received a C$0.75 price objective from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
ServiceNow Price Performance
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.