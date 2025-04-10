Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion.
Seven & i Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.
