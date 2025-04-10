Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Vertiv Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

