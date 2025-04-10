Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in KBR were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KBR by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KBR by 12,326.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after purchasing an additional 451,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KBR by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

