Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $479,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 88,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 83,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.