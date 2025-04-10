Shelton Capital Management Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 8.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.