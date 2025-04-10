Shelton Capital Management Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

