Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.43 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

