Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RB Global were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RB Global by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.