Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $246.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

