Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after acquiring an additional 182,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $239.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNR. Barclays lowered RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

