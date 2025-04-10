Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $151.71 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

